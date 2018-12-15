Statement from Andrea Horwath on acting OPP Commissioner Brad Blair’s legal challenge

Acting Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Brad Blair is seeking a legal decision stating that investigating potential political interference in the hiring of the OPP Commissioner is within the jurisdiction of the Ontario Ombudsman. Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement in support:
“I want to thank Commissioner Blair for his integrity, and for his ongoing commitment to the independence of the OPP.
It’s clear that Commissioner Blair has recognized an injustice, and committed himself to correct it so the people of Ontario can continue to have full confidence in the provincial police force. I fully support his decision to pursue legal means to ensure that there is a proper investigation into Doug Ford’s appointment of Ron Taverner as OPP Commissioner.
The NDP is continuing to pursue all possible avenues to ensure this disturbing case of potential political interference by Doug Ford is investigated, and that Mr. Taverner does not take command of the OPP on Monday.”