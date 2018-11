Weather – Today will be mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will remain mainly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.

News Tidbits – Canada’s Emergency Alert System was tested yesterday. It appears that more people received the alert, but a number still didn’t.