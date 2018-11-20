Wawa & White River Receive $50,000 each for developing Asset Management Programs

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and the Government of Canada have announced that more than $4.5 million for 109 initiatives across the country is being distributed through three programs:

the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP),

the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program (MCIP), and

the Green Municipal Fund (GMF).

The Municipality of Wawa and White River are both receiving $50,000.00 dollars delivered through FCM’s federally-funded Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP).

Wawa Building on top of existing processes – increasing asset management planning capabilities 50,000 White River Closing the asset management gap – improving our future 50,000

Aging infrastructure, including roads, buildings, and bridges, competing priorities, limited budgets; are some of the largest challenges municipalities have to face today.

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on sound asset management practices. The program provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively. MAMP is a five-year, $50-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada.