Ford Conservatives take dangerous new positions on private health care, LGBTQ youth

The NDP says new policies adopted by Doug Ford’s Conservatives at this weekend’s convention are dangerous.

“The Ford Conservatives have opened up the debate and voted in favour of some very dangerous resolutions,” said NDP MPP Marit Stiles. “I don’t believe this stuff is what Ontarians voted for.”

Stiles cited resolutions that open up Ontario to privatized health care, and that attack LGBTQ youth, especially transgender youth.

“Andrea Horwath and the New Democrats believe that health care should not be opened up to privatization. No one should have to rack up credit card debt to get the health care they need for themselves, or for their children. And the size of your bank account should never determine the quality of your health care.”

Delegates at the Ford Conservative convention are Conservative MPPs, insiders and party loyalists. They voted yes on Policy Resolution 18: “PC policy to encourage public and private sector partnerships in the delivery of health care services.”

The Ford Tories also took a new, dangerous position that puts LGBTQ youth at risk. To raucous applause, the Conservatives voted — overwhelmingly and enthusiastically — in favour of Policy Resolution R4, which claims that gender identity is “unscientific” and “ideology,” and demands its removal from schools and curriculums.

“LGBTQ youth are already subject to bullying and stigmatization. They’re already more likely to attempt or to die as a result of suicide,” said Stiles. “Can you imagine how Ontario’s LGBTQ young people feel today, with Mr. Ford’s Conservatives going on the attack against trans kids?

“The Ford Conservatives are debating things that should not be up for debate. The party that controls Mr. Ford’s leadership — the party that can oust him if they’re not happy — is sending a clear demand that they want Ontario dragged backwards. I think for average Ontarians, this is scary.”

In a shocking upset to drivers and families, the Ford Conservatives also overwhelmingly voted no on Policy Resolution 13, which called for “reforming auto insurance to make it more affordable while maintaining benefit levels.”