OPP Seek Public Help in Identifying Remains of Male found near Montreal River Harbour

In 2016, a man died on the coast of Lake Superior, near Montreal River Harbour. His identity was never determined. We need your help to uncover who he was.

WHAT WE DO KNOW

Prior to his death, we believe the man was travelling along Highway 17, between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie. With the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, we have determined that the man was approximately 5’3″ to 5’8″ tall, and between 45 to 65 years old. We believe he was wearing a blue JanSport backpack and may have been carrying an elongated cardboard box, which contained a rifle.

In addition, the man had a number of personal effects with him, including:

a black San Diego Chargers baseball hat;

an axe with a wooden handle and leather cover;

a tent in a blue cover;

blue jeans;

a dark windbreaker jacket with the words “Direct Energy” embroidered on the front;

a white collared shirt with blue vertical stripes;

brown and beige shoes with white shoelaces;

a pocket knife with a purple carabiner attached;

top-rimmed eyeglasses with a black case;

a small, red flashlight; and,

an orange utility knife.

Do you know what happened to this man? We believe that someone knows.

“The OPP has conducted an extensive investigation into this man’s identity-as we do with all missing persons. In spite of our efforts, this case remains unsolved. We need your help to help bring resolution to this case and bring closure to the man’s loved ones.” – Detective Inspector Rob MATTHEWS, Criminal Investigation Branch

“Help us identify this man. You may have met him at some point in your life and can recognize the items in these photos. You could be the key. If this man sounds even vaguely familiar to you, please call us. No tip is too small – you could hold that information that can help us solve the mystery of this man’s identity and help the family understand what happened to their loved one.” ─ Inspector Tina CHALK, Counter Exploitation and Missing Persons Section

“At the Ontario Provincial Police, we never close a missing person investigation until it has been resolved. All leads and tips are followed up. We do this because, if it were one of our loved ones, we’d want the same diligence that we know the public expects. Please, help us lay this man to rest.” ─ Interim Commissioner Brad BLAIR

TELL US WHAT HAPPENED

Follow @OPP_News on Twitter and @OntarioProvincialPolice on Facebook for updates. All members of the public are encouraged to share this video on social media.

Any person with information regarding the disappearance of this man should immediately contact your local police service or the Ontario Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains at 1-877-934-6363 (9-FINDME) in Canada, at 705-330-4144 internationally, or via email at [email protected].

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.