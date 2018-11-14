Hawk Junction Remembers

On November 4th, the residents of Hawk Junction were joined by residents of Wawa, RCL Branch 429 to parade, lay wreaths and enjoy a meal in memory of those residents who served their country. Lorna Chiupka began the ceremony by saying, “In memory of those who have fallen, we remember before you with gratitude. O Lord, Our God, those who gave their lives for the cause of freedom, those whom we know and those whose memory we treasure and all those who have lived and died in the service of Mankind. After the parade and wreath laying, everyone enjoyed a wonderful potluck dinner inside the Hawk Junction Community Hall.