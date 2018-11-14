Between the Covers – November 14

New Books – New books on the Seven Day Shelf this week are: “Rage Becomes Her” by Soraya Chemaly; “The Washington Decree” by Jussi Adler-Olsen; “The Middle-Man” by Olen Steinhauer and “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel. Come on in and pick out a new book from the 7-Day Shelf today!

Staff Picks for the Month of November are “Random Passage” by Berniece Morgan; “Blueprints” by Barbara Delinsky; “What Doesn’t Kill You” by Iris Johansen; “The Chase” by Janet Evanovich and this week’s feature is “Mississippi Blood” by Greg Isles. (from book jacket) “The endgame is at hand for Penn Cage, his family, and the enemies bent on destroying them in this revelatory volume in the epic trilogy set in modern-day Natchez, Mississippi—Greg Iles’s epic tale of love and honor, hatred and revenge that explores how the sins of the past continue to haunt the present.

Shattered by grief and dreaming of vengeance, Penn Cage sees his family and his world collapsing around him. The woman he loves is gone, his principles have been irrevocably compromised, and his father, once a paragon of the community that Penn leads as mayor, is about to be tried for the murder of a former lover. Most terrifying of all, Dr. Cage seems bent on self-destruction. Despite Penn’s experience as a prosecutor in major murder trials, his father has frozen him out of the trial preparations–preferring to risk dying in prison to revealing the truth of the crime to his son.

During forty years practicing medicine, Tom Cage made himself the most respected and beloved physician in Natchez, Mississippi. But this revered Southern figure has secrets known only to himself and a handful of others. Among them, Tom has a second son, the product of a 1960’s affair with his devoted African American nurse, Viola Turner. It is Viola who has been murdered, and her bitter son–Penn’s half-brother–who sets in motion the murder case against his father. The resulting investigation exhumes dangerous ghosts from Mississippi’s violent past. In some way that Penn cannot fathom, Viola Turner was a nexus point between his father and the Double Eagles, a savage splinter cell of the KKK. More troubling still, the long-buried secrets shared by Dr. Cage and the former Klansmen may hold the key to the most devastating assassinations of the 1960s. The surviving Double Eagles will stop at nothing to keep their past crimes buried, and with the help of some of the most influential men in the state, they seek to ensure that Dr. Cage either takes the fall for them, or takes his secrets to an early grave.

Tom Cage’s murder trial sets a terrible clock in motion, and unless Penn can pierce the veil of the past and exonerate his father, his family will be destroyed. Unable to trust anyone around him–not even his own mother–Penn joins forces with Serenity Butler, a famous young black author who has come to Natchez to write about his father’s case. Together, Penn and Serenity–a former soldier–battle to crack the Double Eagles and discover the secret history of the Cage family and the South itself, a desperate move that risks the only thing they have left to gamble: their lives.”

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!

After School Program has begun. This program is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We will have Story and Craft Club, Clay Club, Drawing Club and Game Club. Come in to the Wawa Public Library to pick up a registration form and for more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. The number of children will be limited to 10 for Clay Club and will be on a first come basis.

SLEEPY TIME STORY TIME: Our next Sleepy Time, Story Time will be held on Wednesday, November 21st starting at 5:30. This is an interactive program and parents must accompany their children. Children can wear their jammies and be comfy and cozy! Our story will be “So Much Snow” by Robert Munsch! We will make a great craft and enjoy a tasty snack. Come in and check it out!

The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 20that the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00 pm. All are welcome to attend!

Public Access Computers, Ipads & WiFi – Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.

ABOUT WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY

The library is closed Sundays and all holidays. We are open Monday through to Friday 11:00am – 7:00 pm, and Saturday from 11:00am until 4 pm. Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext 291 to reach the librarian’s office, or email us at [email protected]. Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. Come in today and check out YOUR Wawa Public Library!