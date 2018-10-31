Halloween Safety Tonight!

Oct 31, 2018 @ 08:02

Ah Yes!! The costumes are all made, the pumpkins have been carved into spooky jack-o-lanterns, and the candy bowl is overflowing with tasty treats. Halloween is here-little ghosts, goblins, and witches will soon be knocking on your door shouting out those familiar words—Trick or Treat!!!

Halloween is a fun night for both young and old. It is also a night where parents, children and drivers must keep safety in mind when they are out enjoying the evening. There are a number of things that you can do to keep the little ones safe. Here are a few ideas:

Tips for Parents and Children

Select costumes that are brightly coloured to make your child more visible. The costumes should be large enough to fit over a winter coat. It should also allow the child to move easily without tripping on their costume. If possible, use face paints and avoid masks that may restrict a child’s vision.

Parents should discuss the places where their children will go trick or treating. Set boundaries and also set a time when the kids should be back at home. The oldest child in the group should be expected to keep an eye on the younger ones. Children 9 years of age or under should be accompanied by an adult. Avoid houses/driveways that are poorly lit.

Children must be reminded about looking both ways before crossing the street and to avoid crossing the street from between parked carsalways cross at intersections. When trick or treating, go down one side of the street and come back on the other.

Walk-don’t run. Running in a costume may cause you to fall.

When your children return-inspect all of their goodies. Throw out any treats that are not properly wrapped or appear to have been already opened. Fruit treats should be washed and cut into pieces.

Remove face paints as soon as possible to make it easier for both parent and child.

Tips for Drivers