Tuesday Morning News – October 30

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of rain or drizzle ending overnight then cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3.

News Tidbits – The Rotary Club of Wawa will be holding their annual Nut Sale beginning in Hawk Junction this Friday evening. They will be selling in Wawa on Sunday. Monies raised by this event go to support projects in Wawa.