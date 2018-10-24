Wawa’s Cross Country Runners

Congratulations to all of the Wawa high school cross country runners who competed at NWOSSAA in Thunder Bay last week.

These runners toughed it out on a cold and muddy course. Well done everyone!

The coaches and team would again like to extend their thanks to the Rotary Club of Wawa who generously provided funds for our runners’ uniforms. Thanks also to Matt Trudeau who provided bike support to our athletes on our early morning runs. These amazing kids are coached by Anjali Oberai, Tracy Laing and Mark Szekley.

We have four runners who qualified for the provincial championship on November 3rd in Hamilton. Good luck to them.

Congratulations again to all of our athletes.