Friday Morning News – October 19

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of flurries after midnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Marine Weather – Gale warning in effect.Wind southwest 25 knots veering to northwest 25 early this evening then increasing to northwest 35 Saturday morning. Wind diminishing to northwest 25 Saturday evening. Waves 2 to 3 metres building to 3 to 4 near noon Saturday. Showers beginning this morning changing to flurries Saturday morning and ending near noon Saturday.

News Tidbits – Cupcakes for a Cure is today at the LDHC from 12 – 2!