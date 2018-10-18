Breaking News

Last Days of the 2018 Municipal Election Campaign

Post Views: 94

 

We are in the last days of the 2018 Municipal Election. The Coffee & Cake was attended by a number of interested voters who had questions for the candidates. All candidates participated and the evening was very interesting.

Voters may vote by phone, online, or at a station at the MMCC next Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidates for Wawa Municpal Council are:

  • Bill Chiasson (Current Councillor)
  • Sandra Weitzel (Current Councillor)
  • Pat Tait (Current Councillor)
  • James Brown
  • Cathy Cannon
  • Micheline Hatfield
  • Robert Reece

 

 

