Last Days of the 2018 Municipal Election Campaign

We are in the last days of the 2018 Municipal Election. The Coffee & Cake was attended by a number of interested voters who had questions for the candidates. All candidates participated and the evening was very interesting.
Voters may vote by phone, online, or at a station at the MMCC next Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Candidates for Wawa Municpal Council are:
- Bill Chiasson (Current Councillor)
- Sandra Weitzel (Current Councillor)
- Pat Tait (Current Councillor)
- James Brown
- Cathy Cannon
- Micheline Hatfield
- Robert Reece