Happenings at Wawa First United – October 17

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-292

Thurs. Oct. 18 Worship Committee – 9:30 a.m.

Sat. Oct. 20 – Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 21 Bible Readings

Job 38: 1-7, (34-41) God’s rebuttal to Job’s complaint

Psalm 104 – Parts 1 & 2 -pg. 826 VU

Hebrews 5: 1 – 10 Christ learned obedience & was made perfect

Mark 10: 35-45 James & John request to sit on Jesus’ right & left

Reader – Diane Spencer

Sat. Oct. 27 Infinitely More – Freewill Offering Concert – 7:30 p.m.

Allison & Gerald Flemming based out of St. Catherines

offer original songs, fresh arrangements of classical hymns,

delivering the Gospel through worship & song.

ALL ARE WELCOME.

Sun. Oct 28 Joy & George Bott from Marathon U.C. will lead

Morning Worship. They will explain some of the

modern technology as it pertains to Worship.

Sun. Nov. 04 Official Board Meeting

O God, Heaven & Earth are full of your glory.