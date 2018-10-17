Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – October 17

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-292
Thurs. Oct. 18   Worship Committee   – 9:30 a.m.
Sat. Oct. 20   – Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.
Sun.  Oct. 21   Bible Readings
                      Job 38: 1-7, (34-41)  God’s rebuttal to Job’s complaint
                            Psalm 104 – Parts 1 & 2 -pg. 826 VU
                            Hebrews 5: 1 – 10  Christ learned obedience & was made perfect
                            Mark 10: 35-45  James & John request to sit on Jesus’ right & left
                             Reader – Diane Spencer
Sat.    Oct.  27    Infinitely More   –  Freewill Offering Concert – 7:30 p.m.
                            Allison & Gerald Flemming based out of St. Catherines
                            offer original songs, fresh arrangements of classical hymns,
                            delivering the Gospel through worship & song.
                              ALL ARE WELCOME.
Sun.  Oct 28     Joy & George Bott from Marathon U.C. will lead
                          Morning Worship. They will explain some of the
                           modern technology as it pertains to Worship.
Sun.  Nov.  04     Official Board Meeting
                                  O God, Heaven & Earth are full of your glory.

