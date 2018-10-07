Fire Prevention Week – October 7-13, 2018

Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.

The Wawa Fire Department is urging everyone in Wawa to LOOK, LISTEN and LEARN about fire safety during this year’s Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme of Fire Prevention Week, which runs from October 7-13, 2018, is “LOOK. LISTEN. LEARN. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

The theme focuses on three fundamental actions people can take to be fire-safe:

LOOK for potential fire hazards around your home. Take action to prevent a fire from starting:

Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. If you must leave, turn off the stove.

Check electrical cords for damage such as fraying or nicks. A damaged cord can expose wires and result in a potential shock or fire hazard.

LISTEN for the smoke alarms in an emergency. Make sure everyone knows the sound of the smoke alarms and can hear them in an emergency. Early detection of fire provided by smoke alarms gives you the extra seconds you need to get out safely. LEARN two ways out of every room. Practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home before a fire starts so you and your family can get out quickly.

SOURCE – Fire Chief Kevin Sabourin