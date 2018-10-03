Harte Gold is up and running! Grand Opening Later this month

Harte Gold has grid power to site, the mill has been energized, and has started processing ore from its surface stockpile, and ore sill development has resumed underground. Commissioning of the mill complex and surface infrastructure is going very well and will be substantially complete within the next week.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold, commented, “This is a significant accomplishment and successful conclusion to an accelerated timeline that saw construction started 14 months ago and completed with no lost time accidents. The Company is very excited to announce to shareholders they can now look forward to the first gold pour within the next two weeks.”

The Official Mine Opening Ceremony is scheduled for October 24, 2018.