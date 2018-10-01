Wawa Man charged with Impaired in crash

On Sunday, September 30, 2018, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a local Wawa address regarding a report of a motor vehicle collision. At the scene, the investigation revealed that the male driver had consumed alcoholic beverages.

As a result of the investigation, Brett Marshall WILSON (22 years) of Wawa, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Adult Driving While Ability Impaired-motor vehicle (alcohol), contrary to section 253(1) (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Driving with more than 80mgs. of alcohol in blood, contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Mischief Under, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Wilson has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on November 5, 2018.