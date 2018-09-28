Friday Morning News – September 28

Weather – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low. Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of rain showers or wet flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h overnight. Low plus 1.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.

Wind west 15 knots increasing to northwest 20 early this morning then diminishing to west 15 early this evening. Wind increasing to northwest 20 near midnight then diminishing to northwest 15 Saturday morning. Wind backing to west 15 Saturday afternoon. Waves one half metre building to one this morning then subsiding to one half metre this evening. Waves building to one and one half metres overnight then subsiding to one half metre near noon Saturday. Showers ending near noon. Showers tonight.

News Tidbits – it looks like all ice use is cancelled until October 12 due to a new sprinkler system being installed.