Tractor Trailer on Side closes Highway 17 North of Wawa for several hours

Just after 4 p.m. Highway 17 was closed about 5km south of the Junction of Highways 17 & 519 because of a tractor-trailer that was on its side. The contents of the tractor’s trailer were spilling out the roof onto the shoulder and ditch. Wawa-news was able to see Algoma EMS, Wawa Firefighters, and SE OPP officers assisting in removing a man from the cab. He was taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre but didn’t appear to have any serious injuries.

Wawa-news is not sure how much of the load, if not all would have to be removed and reloaded into another trailer before it can be righted and removed. A spill of fluids from the cab will also have to be cleaned up.

At the time of this posting (20:59) there has been one lane open, and then intermittent closures. Please exercise caution in this area as work continues to remove the transport.

UPDATE – The highway was reopened to both lanes just after 10 p.m.