Province Activates Disaster Recovery Assistance for Emergency Expenses in Ottawa Region

In response to the tornado and storm that took place in the Ottawa Region, Ontario will be providing extra support for individuals or businesses that require help with emergency expenses over and above what private insurance can provide. The province will be activating the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program in tornado-affected areas.

“Our government is going to make sure that the people of Ottawa are supported with what they need to get back on their feet. We’ll help get the hydro back on, and support families and businesses in their time of need,” said Premier Doug Ford.

Affected individuals, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that have experienced property damage or loss as a result of this disaster may be eligible to receive help with emergency and recovery expenses. The program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or to a small business, farm or not-for-profit organization. To find out if a claim is eligible and for next steps, individuals and businesses should contact 1-844-780-8925 after speaking with their private insurance provider.

“I want to assure the residents of Ottawa that our government is working closely with our municipal partners to activate the province’s Disaster Recovery Assistance program where it will be needed,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark. “We are closely monitoring the situation and have a team in the region to assess the damage and determine the exact areas that will qualify for assistance through the program.”

More information and detailed program guidelines are available at ontario.ca/DisasterAssistance.

Event type: Tornado

Event date: September 21, 2018