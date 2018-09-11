Statement by Premier Doug Ford Honouring Heroes of the War in Afghanistan

Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement today, on the 17th anniversary of the September 11th attacks in the United States:

“Seventeen years ago today, the world was paralyzed after the brutal terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. Almost three thousand people, including at least 24 Canadians, lost their lives in those attacks or onboard the plane brought down in Pennsylvania.

In the aftermath of that brutal attack, Canadians rallied to fight for freedom and democracy. This includes the brave women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces who fought the terrorists of Al Qaeda and the Taliban during the war in Afghanistan.

Indeed, every single time Canadians fought terrorists — terrorists died. The men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces were among the true heroes of Afghanistan and today the world is a safer place thanks to their service and sacrifice.

Today we honour the heroes of the war in Afghanistan, including the 159 Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice. All Canadians will be forever indebted to their bravery.

Today our government is proud to pay tribute to all veterans of the war in Afghanistan by building a new memorial in their honour on the grounds of the legislative precinct at Queen’s Park. This memorial will stand as a testament to the bravery of our veterans, and the sacrifices made by our troops.

We will always respect our veterans, our soldiers and their families. We celebrate their courage and are grateful for their service.”