Search underway for Swimmer at Chutes Provincial Park – UPDATE

Jul 4, 2018 @ 17:19

On the afternoon of July 4, 2018, a combined search effort with members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Aviation Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) and members of the Manitoulin-Espanola OPP Detachment, located the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on the evening of July 1, 2018, at the Chutes Provincial Park in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

The victim has been identified as Talwinder SINGH, age 28, from Lasalle, Quebec. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS). A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday July 6, 2018.

Jul 3, 2018 @ 11:19

On Sunday, July 1, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a male swimmer, age 28, who had not re-surfaced at the Chutes Provincial Park in the Township of Sables-Spanish River, Ontario.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, OPP Aviation Services as well as marine units from the Manitoulin-Espanola OPP are continuing the search today.

The Chutes Provincial Park is open, however OPP is asking for the public to avoid the area where emergency services personnel are working.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.