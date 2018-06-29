Minor Traffic Delays possible as loads travel through Sudbury to Henvey Inlet

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sudbury Detachment is advising motorists of several over dimensional loads being moved from the City of Greater Sudbury to Henvey Inlet. There will be several loads moved each weekday starting on July 4, 2018 and ending on November 30, 2018. The loads will be travelling from Elm street, Sudbury onto Regional Road 35. The loads will proceed onto the Highway 144 North/West bypass, onto Highway 17 then onto Highway 69 to Henvey Inlet. The loads will be moved from 4:00 am to 9:00 am daily.

Minimal traffic delays are expected throughout the daily escorts. Highway 69 will experience short intermittent Highway closures when the loads arrive at their Henvey Inlet destination.

The over dimensional loads are the pieces of the 87 Vestas 3.45 MW turbines with a 136-metre rotor diameter and 132-metre hub height; for Henvey Inlet Wind generation project. Expected to be complete in the first half of next year, it will generate power for 100,000 Ontario homes each year. It is expected to generate lease royalties of more than $8 million annually for the Henvey Inlet First Nation, in addition to significant income from project distributions.

Henvey Inlet Wind is being jointly developed and will continue to be jointly owned and operated by Pattern Development and Henvey Inlet First Nation.