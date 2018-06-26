Tuesday Morning News – June 26

Jun 26, 2018 @ 08:15

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 21. UV index 9 or very high.

Marine – Wind southeast 10 knots increasing to southeast 15 near noon then diminishing to southeast 10 near midnight. Wind becoming light Wednesday morning. Waves one half to one metre subsiding to less than one-half metre overnight.

News Tidbits – The CN Tower officially opened this day in 1976.

Steelworkers Union Local 2251 vote today between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on their long awaited contract. The Tentative Memorandum of Agreement was presented to the membership at a meeting held on June 20th.