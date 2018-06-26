SonRock Kids Camp Vacation Bible School to Begin

Parents! Are you looking for a program in which to get your child involved?

Children who are between the age of 5 and 12 are invited to attend SonRock Kids Camp, co-hosted by the Wawa Baptist and Calvary Pentecostal Churches. Our free morning vacation Bible school program runs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, July 9 to 13 at the Lions Club at 51 Superior Avenue for fun activities for all. Come out to sing songs, make crafts, play games, listen to Bible stories, and eat snacks.

After the morning session ends, children can participate in a street hockey game to be held at 12 p.m. on the tennis court.

If you have any questions or need some more information, please contact Mike Paquette (705-852-0903) or Clinton Moody (705-856-4818).