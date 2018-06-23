Are you Ready? Dub Wild Run 2018 is today!

Jun 23, 2018 @ 09:43

The Dub Wild Run 2018 is today. Everyone is invited to come out to Dubreuilville and either participate in the run or just enjoy the show. Just looking at the photos from last year, and the map for this year’s run – it looks like a great time, and the weather is supposed to participate too.

For those who are not familiar – a wild run is a tough Mudder Style Obstacle course. The sadistic planners have changed it up again, NEW obstacles, New water slide, new course area. Everyone is welcome to this friendly fun event, anybody with any fitness level can take part, run or walk, have fun with friends. Spectators can come and see participants tackle the obstacles.

Registration begins at 12 and goes on until 2 p.m., at the Green Lake Beach; rules at 2, and the run beginning at 2:15 – with waves every 15 minutes as needed.

Organizers explain, “First 75 registered gets a free t-shirt & everyone gets a gift at the end for completing the course!” Come out and have fun!