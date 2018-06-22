SUV and Camper strike rock cut at Moose Lake

Jun 22, 2018 @ 17:35

An SUV towing a camper crossed the highway and landed in the ditch with the camper jackknifed mid-afternoon today.

The vehicle belongs to Bishop Bob (Diocese of Qu’Appelle) who is cycling across Canada praying for unity, healing and reconciliation within the Anglican Church of Canada and Aboriginal peoples (Living the Mission – Bishop’s Ride). He is also raising funds to support indigenous ministries, a Habitat for Humanity home in Regina, and mission work in his Diocese of Qu’Appelle. Bob has been joined on this journey by his wife of 40, Lorraine who has been driving the escort vehicle.

The couple spent last night in White River where Bishop Bob reported on his Facebook page that they had a wonderful meal with local church members. Today he was to bicycle from White River to Agawa Bay.

There may be traffic delays as the vehicle and camper is removed.