Friday Morning News – June 15

Jun 15, 2018 @ 07:46

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. UV index 9 or very high.

Marine – Wind southeast 10 knots increasing to southeast 15 near noon then diminishing to southeast 10 near noon Saturday. Waves one half metre or less building to one this afternoon then subsiding to one half metre or less Saturday afternoon. Chance of showers today and Saturday with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches forming early this evening and dissipating Saturday morning.