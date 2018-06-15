Don’t Miss the 13th Annual Garden Party

The Garden Party has become somewhat of an “Event” in our Community and with this will be our 13th year and we are celebrating with those in the community who have, in the contributed to what we are today! The Ontario Seniors’ Secretariat declared the June 2018 Seniors month proclaiming, “Now’s the time to start something new,” and highlights how ageing does not prevent any of us from leading fulfilling lives. Our seniors certainly exemplify that ideal.

Everyone looks forward to an old-fashioned Garden Party with ladies and gents in hats strolling lawns festooned with colourful tents. The Red Hat ladies who make an appearance every year will be joining us with their antics and good cheer. Even the seniors in the Long Term Care wing get in on the fun, welcoming guests to their “home”. We are hoping for sun and gentle breezes, but we know what summer in Wawa can be like, so we are prepared for anything.

Weather permitting we will have tents to shade our guests and entertainment or bring it all indoors. So, rain or shine the show will go on! There will be prizes for the best hat of course and other fun give-a-ways!

Refreshments, musical entertainment, and fun will start at 1:30 p.m. and run till 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 21st. Entertainment this year will be provided by the Goodtimers. Go easy on your lunch that day, hor’deourves the Lady Dunn kitchen serves up are fantastic. Everyone is welcome, so come on down with your mom and dad or bring a friend. It is a time for everyone to join together with our local long-term residents, and celebrate all seniors’ contributions to this wonderful community!

Every year the Seniors Solution Council comes up with ideas to celebrate Senior’s Month, as well as addressing senior’s issues in our community for the rest of the year. It is a committee that was set up by the Township to address issues and concerns that affect seniors in our community. It has representation from people and organizations that either are seniors or work with seniors. The Wawa Family Health Team, the Canadian Red Cross, the Royal Canadian Legion, and the Wawa Goose Club all have a representative on the committee.

If you have any concerns regarding seniors issues you wish to bring to our attention, or if you wish to be part of the committee, please feel free to call any of these organizations for contact information.