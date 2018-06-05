MELCHIORRE, Vincenzo ‘Vince’

June 26, 1928 – June 5, 2018

Peacefully passed away at the FJ Davey Home on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the age of 89. Beloved father of Nina Picco (Bill) and Amy Melchiorre (Brad Scott). Son of the late Felice Melchiorre and the late Giovannina de Gregorio. Loved brother of Giuseppe Melchiorre of Como, Italy and Maria Pellicciotta of Montreal. He is survived by grandchildren Vince, Bryan, Sampson, Leilani, Jonah and Samuel. Pre-deceased by wife Audrey (Anna) Melchiorre (1974) and infant daughter Marina (1978). Also predeceased by siblings Nicola, Tony, Mario, and Domenic and one infant brother.

Vince was born in Gessopalena, Italy, worked in Belgium for a few years before emigrating to Canada in the early 1950’s. Wawa, ON was his home for many years, where he fully embraced Canadian life through his love of fishing, hunting and trapping, blueberry picking and coffee time. He loved to play guitar, make red wine, tinker with cars, garden in the short Wawa growing season, go for walks, and engage people in lively discussions.

He spent his last years in Sault Ste. Marie, ON where he could be near his daughter Nina. His gift of music and love of things Italian live on in his daughters, Nina and Amy.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral to follow in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Father Alex Saurianthadathil officiating.

There will be a come-and-go at the Wawa Motor Inn Chalet on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. to celebrate Vince’s life. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Wawa, Ontario.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the FJ Davey Home Foundation where Vince was compassionately cared for until the end. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at the Davey Home.