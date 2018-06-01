Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 15 miles off Harbor Beach, Michigan

Jun 1, 2018 @ 21:34

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted a medevac of an approximately 54-year-old man off a vessel 15 miles northeast of Harbor Beach, Michigan, Friday.

There is no Coast Guard imagery at this time and the name of the person is not being released.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Detroit command center received a report from the Manitowoc, a 612-foot vessel, at about 1:15 p.m. local time, about a crewmember suffering from severe abdominal pains.

A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphine helicopter flight crew was diverted from a training mission to assist. After a brief return trip to the air station to refuel, the crew traveled north and arrived at the vessel, a U.S. flagged ship en route to Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, at about 2:45 p.m.

Once on scene, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Rotz, the crew’s rescue swimmer, assisted the man into the rescue basket. The man was safely hoisted approximately 80 feet into the helicopter.

The man was transported to Huron Medical Center in Bad Axe, Michigan in good condition.

SOURCE – U.S. Coast Guard 9th District Great Lakes