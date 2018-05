May 25, 2018 @ 19:04

Rayonier Advanced Materials family suffered a tragic loss today at its Chapleau facility. We learned with great sadness the passing of Mr. William Pye through an unfortunate accident at the site.

The circumstances surrounding this accident are not yet fully known. We are currently cooperating with the Ontario Ministry of Labour in their investigation.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to William’s family, friends and co-workers during this time of grief.