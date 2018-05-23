Radar Patrol observes Stunt Driving – Driver Charged +50km/hr

May 23, 2018 @ 13:24

On Monday May 21, 2018 at approximately 3:40 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment were conducting radar patrols on Highway 17, Bailloquet Township, District of Algoma. At this time a South-bound vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped for “Stunt driving – excessive speed, greater than 50 km/hr over posted speed limit”.

As a result the driver, Guillaume Yves PLAMONDON (21) of Mattice-Val Cote, Ontario was charged with the following offence;

Adult Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The driver was served a summons and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on June 21, 2018. His licence has been suspended for seven days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.