Steelworkers’ Solidarity Produces Tentative Agreements at Algoma

“I congratulate the leaders of USW Locals 2251 and 2724 for their tireless efforts in negotiating tentative agreements with Algoma’s secured creditors. These agreements ensure there will be no concessions for workers and will, in fact, provide improvements in some areas,” Warren said.

“Our members will have the opportunity to vote on these tentative agreements in coming days. They deserve a fair deal that recognizes their contributions to Algoma’s emergence from this restructuring process as a world-class steel producer.”

The former Essar Steel Algoma filed for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in November 2015.

SOURCE – United Steelworkers (USW)