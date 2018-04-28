Bowling Season Ends – Last chance for Cosmic Bowling Tonight

Spring is here, and bowling season has ended.

The last Cosmic Bowling of the season this Saturday! Some great prizes and giveaways! 6pm-midnight.

Friday Mixed League Winners

Congratulations to Stealth Bowlers, winners of Friday Mixed League playoffs. Team members include Andrew Chalykoff, Alex Boyd, Jacob Sanderson, Rebecca Lebel, Jarret Sanders and Dustan Knee.

Congratulations to Ole Alley Cats, winners of Friday Mixed League regular season. Well done Craig Hornyak, Sam Fletcher, Debbie Jones, Tom Jones, Carol Legault and Marcel Legault.

Men’s League Winners

Congratulations go to Davidson Fuels, winners of Men’s League playoffs. Team members include Andre Bedard, Gus Gratton, Ben St. Pierre, Ray Duchane, Dominique Casavant.

Absent; Dave Casavant, Gilles Cyr.

Congratulations to G.W. Enterprise, winners of Mens League regular season. Team members include Stephane Cyr, Glen Williams, Gary Mercier, Lynn Lethbridge, Frank Barbe and Patrick Cyr.

Ladies League Winners

Congratulations to the winners of Ladies League regular season and playoffs. Well done Lucie Moynihan, Tammy Nelson, Debbie Veldt, Denise Lavoie, and Ruth Newport.

Tuesday Mixed League Winners

Congratulations to Black Thunder Enterprise. Winners of Tuesday mixed leagues regular season and playoffs. Way to go, Sylvie Penno, Danielle Swanson, Cain Miller, Nash Lewis, Lisa Miller, and Marcel Lewis!