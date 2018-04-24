Andrea Horwath on Monday’s Deaths in Toronto

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement on Monday:

“Toronto, all of Ontario and the world has been rocked by devastating images of a massacre on Yonge St., and the horrific accounts of witnesses.

Our hearts are with the nine who lost their lives, the survivors, and the loved ones that are left devastated, worried, and with troubling questions.

Thank you to the police, medical teams, emergency responders and mental health workers on the ground. Their work is critical. And I believe there is a role for all Ontarians to play after this unimaginable horror, as well. It is up to us to join together to support the victims, their families, and the community. And, when the time comes, it will be up to us all to reclaim our streets and make it clear that our love for Toronto and the hopes we share are much stronger than fear.”