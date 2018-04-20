Social housing crisis forces low-income Sudbury seniors to wait five years for an apartment

Apr 20, 2018 @ 08:08

As rent-geared-to-income housing remain scarce, Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas, asked the premier why the Liberal government has done nothing for vulnerable Ontario seniors struggling to put a roof over their heads.

“Minister, there are currently 1577 households in Greater Sudbury waiting for a rent-geared-to income one bedroom apartment. A third of those are seniors who can’t wait for 5 years,” said Gélinas. “Why is this government doing nothing to help vulnerable seniors in need of housing?”

The latest numbers indicate that over 800 people in the region are considered homeless. Gélinas also pointed out that the Liberal government’s most recent budget neglected to include any new dollars for social housing.

“In fact, the current budget doesn’t have a single new penny for social housing this year. The government has kicked the can past the next election,” said Gélinas. “Mr. Speaker can the Minister please tell me why seniors in my riding need to wait five years for an affordable 1 bedroom apartment?”

Ontario New Democrats have committed to providing relief to the housing crisis in Ontario by building 65,000 affordable homes over the next decade. Andrea Horwath will sign on to the federal National Housing Strategy, which will fund the construction of about 20,000 units, including non-profit and co-op housing. Andrea’s 10-year capital plan will make additional investments to build the remaining 45,000 units as well as funding one-third of the costs of repairs to current affordable and social housing units in partnership with municipalities and the federal government.