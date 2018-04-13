Hwy 17 was closed for short time due to Tractor Trailer Fire this afternoon

Apr 13, 2018 @ 19:03

Highway 17 was fully closed for a short time due to a tractor trailer on fire. The tractor was driven away from the trailer which was completely demolished in the blaze. At 4:15 p.m. OPPCommunicationsNER tweeted “VEHICLE FIRE: #Hwy17 approximately 15kms south of #WhiteRiver: Vehicle partially blocking the roadway.” There was enough smoke that it looked as if if could have been a small forest fire.

By 5:30 OPP were conducting traffic alternating northbound and southbound past the wreckage. White River Fire Department firefighters were working on the fire and a backhoe was there to assist.

Wawa-news would like to thank the photographer who shared the photos below.