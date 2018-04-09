May Contain Nuts – The Fullness Equation

Apr 9, 2018 @ 08:24

Ever find yourself snacking just after supper, or lunch? You pick a little here and a little there, and before you know it your snacking has turned into another meal. Maybe your previous meal did not leave you full and satisfied. Enter the fullness equation!

Having meals that contain both fibre & protein helps us feel fuller longer. That everything bagel with cream cheese from Tim’s is lacking in both those departments, and by 10 a.m. you are dozing at your desk reaching for your snack drawer-because we all have that snack drawer!

Fibre is found in whole grains, fruits & vegetables. Protein is found in animal products, along with beans and lentils. Pair both together for a meal that will satisfy the fullness equation!

For more information, contact the Wawa Family Health team t 705-856-1313 to set up an appointment!

Jenelle McAuley, Registered Dietitian Candidate

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Seed Pudding

Peanut butter cup inspired Chia Pudding. Mix together the night before and wake up to delicious, fibre filled, nutrient packed breakfast that’s gluten free!

From asaucykitchen.com

Prep time 5 mins

Ingredients

1 cup milk

1/4 cup chia seeds

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1-2 tablespoons sweetener of your choice

Instructions:

In a jar combine all ingredients

Cover and refrigerate 2-3 hours or overnight

Top with sliced banana, chocolate chips, or peanut butter.

Substitute with almond milk for dairy free option.