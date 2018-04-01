Breaking News

Statement from Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on Easter Sunday

Post Views: 65
On behalf of Ontario’s New Democrats, I would like to extend greetings and best wishes to all Ontarians observing Good Friday and celebrating Easter this weekend.
 
Easter, and the holy week that leads to it, is a time to remember the sacrifices that have been made for each of us, and it is a reminder to be mindful of those who continue to suffer and sacrifice today.
 
But it is also a reminder that out of suffering and loss, we can find renewed hope and new life. I hope that as families gather together this weekend, they consider how, as a province, we can turn our challenges and troubles into a brighter future for every family.
 
From our family to yours, Happy Easter!

About Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath, MPP Hamilton Centre. She is the leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party in Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*