Statement from Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on Easter Sunday

On behalf of Ontario’s New Democrats, I would like to extend greetings and best wishes to all Ontarians observing Good Friday and celebrating Easter this weekend.

Easter, and the holy week that leads to it, is a time to remember the sacrifices that have been made for each of us, and it is a reminder to be mindful of those who continue to suffer and sacrifice today.

But it is also a reminder that out of suffering and loss, we can find renewed hope and new life. I hope that as families gather together this weekend, they consider how, as a province, we can turn our challenges and troubles into a brighter future for every family.