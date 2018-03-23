Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – March 23

Post Views: 43

Mar 23, 2018 @ 08:23

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 15 17
LESCHISHIN, Mark 2 12 17
HOFFMANN, Jim 3 9 17
SZEKELY, Marc 3 9 17
SPENCER, Reg 5 8 17
BOYD, Katherine 6 6 17
McCOY, Joe 7 5 17
HALL, Jennifer 8 4 17
Schedule for Thursday – March 29,  2018
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Terris Hoffmann Leschishin Szekely
Spencer McCoy Boyd Hall

 

Regular Season has been completed in the Mixed Curling League. Team Terris is the Regular Season Mixed Curling Champions. The Quarter Final Playoffs begin March 29th at 7:30 p.m.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, brenda@wawa-news.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*