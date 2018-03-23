Mixed Curling Standings – March 23

Mar 23, 2018 @ 08:23
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|15
|17
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|2
|12
|17
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|3
|9
|17
|SZEKELY, Marc
|3
|9
|17
|SPENCER, Reg
|5
|8
|17
|BOYD, Katherine
|6
|6
|17
|McCOY, Joe
|7
|5
|17
|HALL, Jennifer
|8
|4
|17
|Schedule for Thursday – March 29, 2018
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Terris
|Hoffmann
|Leschishin
|Szekely
|Spencer
|McCoy
|Boyd
|Hall
Regular Season has been completed in the Mixed Curling League. Team Terris is the Regular Season Mixed Curling Champions. The Quarter Final Playoffs begin March 29th at 7:30 p.m.