Friday Morning News – March 23

Mar 23, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather – Today is expected to be mainly sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High minus 1. UV index 3 or moderate. Tonight – a few clouds with winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 25

Roads – bare and dry

News Tidbits – The Ladies Curling Bonspiel Parade is tonight at 6:15 p.m. at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. Come out and see what the teams came up with for the theme of “Around the World”.

Residents of Heart’s Delight, Newfoundland rescued a pod of seven dolphins yesterday in a huge community effort! On the other hand a Nova Scotia Power generating station who increased the flow of water for a water duck race probably killed 10 of thousands of Gaspereau (a species of herring) because they were drawn into the station and killed by either the pressure change or turbine blades. Nova Scotia Power has agreed to pay $50,000 into a federal environmental damages fund.