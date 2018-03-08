Thursday Morning News – March 8

Mar 8, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather

Today Flurries. High minus 2. Tonight Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-08 2:27 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered with snow covered sections. 2018-03-08 2:28 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-03-08 5:29 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-08 5:28 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-08 5:22 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-03-08 5:29 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-03-08 5:26 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with snow covered sections. 2018-03-08 5:28 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-08 5:28 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with partly snow covered, snow covered sections. 2018-03-08 5:29 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-08 5:28 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-08 5:28 631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered with ice covered sections. 2018-03-07 5:26 631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered with partly snow packed, partly ice covered sections. 2018-03-08 5:29

News Tidbits – Today is International Women’s Day and Canada is unveiling a new $10 bill. Nine years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus, Desmond refused to leave the whites-only section of a Nova Scotia movie theatre. She was fined and lost her appeal, but her act of civil disobedience made her an iconic champion of civil rights in Canada.

Did you know? 42% of plastic surgeons have had patients ask for procedures to improve their selfies for social media.