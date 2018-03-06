Mar 6, 2018 @ 08:21

On April 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2018, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 374, St. Joseph Island is proudly hosting the 51st Annual Maple Syrup Festival. This renowned event is frequented by thousands of people of St. Joseph Island, of the North Shore and down the line. Guests from Wawa to Sudbury and as far as the Yukon have attended the festival at the James Harten M Community Center in Richards Landing.

Planning on attending? Get ready for the ever so sweet taste of local Maple Syrup topped on pancakes of a secret recipe plus amazing sausages. Family and friends mark their calendars anticipating not only the scrumptious meal, but also browse the vendors booths of Maple Syrup from local producers and some beautiful arts, crafts and treats. Conscientious of our environment we will be using biodegradable plates, cups and bags.

The Maple Syrup Festival, a Legion fund-raiser, ensures much needed assistance to Veterans and their families and to the community, including many senior and youth groups.

Doors open at 8am till 3pm. Cost $9.50 adults, $8.50 seniors and $5.00 children.