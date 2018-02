Feb 27, 2018 @ 13:50

Unfortunately, due to the warm weather and beautiful sunshine, we must close the Outdoor Rink at the MMCC. The sunshine has caused slush to develop and conditions on the rink are no longer suitable for skating. Please refrain from using the outdoor rink while the red flag is up. As temperatures fluctuate during the next few days, we will continue to update you on the status of the rink, and as always, keep an eye out for the green flag that indicates it is safe to use.