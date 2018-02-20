Freezing Rain Warning for Montreal River to St. Joseph Island

Feb 20, 2018 @ 00:42

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Periods of freezing rain are expected to develop Tuesday morning as a warm front moves over the region. Freezing rain may continue into Tuesday afternoon and then a changeover to rain is expected.

A few millimeters of ice accretion on exposed structures and untreated surfaces is possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Road closures are possible. Utility outages may occur.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.