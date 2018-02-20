Freezing Rain Warning Continues from Lake Superior Provincial Park to St. Joseph Island

5:13 AM EST Tuesday 20 February 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Periods of freezing rain will continue this morning. Freezing rain will change to rain early this afternoon.

A few millimetres of ice accretion on exposed structures and untreated surfaces are possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Road closures are possible. Utility outages may occur.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

5:10 AM EST Tuesday 20 February 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Periods of freezing rain are expected to develop this morning. Freezing rain may continue into this afternoon before changing over to rain.

5:07 AM EST Tuesday 20 February 2018

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Periods of freezing rain are expected to develop late this morning or early this afternoon. Freezing rain may continue into this evening before changing over to rain.

