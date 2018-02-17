Wawa Winter Carnival – Saturday Schedule

|Time
|Event
|Location
|Address
|Saturday
|8:00 – 11:00
|Rotary Pancake Breakfast
|Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
|3 Chris Simon Drive
|10:00 – 4:00 p.m.
|Science North
|Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
|3 Chris Simon Drive
|10:00 – 3:00 p.m.
|Artisan & Seller’s Fair
|Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
|3 Chris Simon Drive
|12:00 – 3:00 p.m.
|Indian Tacos
|Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
|3 Chris Simon Drive
|1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
|Lion’s Club Family Bingo
|Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
|3 Chris Simon Drive
|1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
|Legion Cribbage Tournament
|Legion Club Room (downstairs)
|Broadway Avenue
|2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
|Family Free Skate
|Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
|3 Chris Simon Drive
|9:00 – 1:00 a.m.
|All Things Canadian Dance
|Legion Club Room (downstairs)
|Broadway Avenue
|6:00 – 12:30 a.m.
|Cosmic Bowling
|Roxy Bowling Centre
|Broadway Avenue