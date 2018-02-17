Breaking News

Wawa Winter Carnival – Saturday Schedule

Time Event Location Address
Saturday
8:00 – 11:00 Rotary Pancake Breakfast Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre 3 Chris Simon Drive
10:00 – 4:00 p.m. Science North Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre 3 Chris Simon Drive
10:00 – 3:00 p.m. Artisan & Seller’s Fair Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre 3 Chris Simon Drive
12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Indian Tacos Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre 3 Chris Simon Drive
1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Lion’s Club Family Bingo Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre 3 Chris Simon Drive
1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Legion Cribbage Tournament Legion Club Room (downstairs) Broadway Avenue
2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Family Free Skate Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre 3 Chris Simon Drive
9:00 – 1:00 a.m. All Things Canadian Dance Legion Club Room (downstairs) Broadway Avenue
6:00 – 12:30 a.m. Cosmic Bowling Roxy Bowling Centre Broadway Avenue

 

