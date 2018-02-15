Thursday Morning News – February 15

Feb 15, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather

Today Snow ending this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to minus 9 this afternoon. Tonight Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 28.

Roads

2018-02-15 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2018-02-15 2:23 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-15 2:23 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-15 4:05 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-15 7:43 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-15 3:41 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-15 4:05 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with bare and dry road, ice covered sections. 2018-02-15 5:23 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-15 7:43 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-15 7:43 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River snow covered with partly snow covered sections. 2018-02-15 7:43 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow covered with partly snow covered sections. 2018-02-15 7:43 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-15 7:43 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road with snow covered sections. 2018-02-15 7:43 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-15 4:05

News Tidbits –

Doug Ford, ex-MPP and past Ontario health-care ombudsman Christine Elliott, lawyer and businesswoman Caroline Mulroney and social conservative advocate Tanya Granic Allen will be debating tonight as they seek to become the new leader of the Ontario PC’s. The debate will be broadcast on TVO. They will debate a second time on Feb. 28, in a final debate in Ottawa.

Medal Standings