Thursday Morning News – February 15

Weather
|Today
|Snow ending this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to minus 9 this afternoon.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 28.
Roads
|2018-02-15 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-15 2:23
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-15 2:23
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-15 4:05
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-15 7:43
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-15 3:41
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-15 4:05
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, ice covered sections.
|2018-02-15 5:23
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-15 7:43
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-15 7:43
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|snow covered with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-02-15 7:43
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|snow covered with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-02-15 7:43
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-15 7:43
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and wet road with snow covered sections.
|2018-02-15 7:43
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-15 4:05
News Tidbits –
Doug Ford, ex-MPP and past Ontario health-care ombudsman Christine Elliott, lawyer and businesswoman Caroline Mulroney and social conservative advocate Tanya Granic Allen will be debating tonight as they seek to become the new leader of the Ontario PC’s. The debate will be broadcast on TVO. They will debate a second time on Feb. 28, in a final debate in Ottawa.
Medal Standings
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Snowboard
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Freestyle Skiing
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Men’s Moguls
|Mikaêl Kingsbury
|Speedskating
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Men’s 10,000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Figure Skating
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Pairs
|Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles
|Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
|Luge
|Women’s
|Alex Gough
|Short Track
|Ladies’ 500m
|Kim Boutin