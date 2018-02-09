SSM Driver charged with Care or Control

Feb 9, 2018 @ 08:35

On February 2, 2018 at approximately 12:40 p.m., members from the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Frontenac Street in Batchewana First Nations Territory, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Carolyn Lewis, age 58, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

One count of care or control of a motor vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol contrary to section 253 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

One count of care or control of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the CC,

The accused was later released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on March 5, 2018.