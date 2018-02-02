RT Minerals Purchases Golden Reed Mine Property

Feb 2, 2018 @ 09:34

RT Minerals Corp. announces that pursuant to its news release dated October 25, 2017, the Company has exercised its option to acquire 100% interest in the Golden Reed Mine property located near Wawa, Ontario for consideration of a final option payment of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company which are subject to a four-month hold period expiring June 1, 2018. The Vendor retains a 2% net smelter royalty of which 1% can be purchased at any time for $1,000,000.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company’s principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River gold properties that are respectively contiguous to the southern and eastern borders of Red Pine Exploration Inc.’s Wawa Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario; the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine gold property that is staked within Red Pine’s Wawa Gold Project; the 100% owned Ballard Lake diamond and gold property located ~50 km ENE of Wawa, Ontario; and the 100% owned Dog Lake gold property located ~59 km NE of Wawa, Ontario.